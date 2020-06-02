OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 03
Business as usual: Kingman Area Food Bank reopens Thursday

The Kingman Area Food Bank will open its doors beginning Thursday, June 4. Service had been limited to drive-up due to the pandemic. (Miner file photo)

The Kingman Area Food Bank will open its doors beginning Thursday, June 4. Service had been limited to drive-up due to the pandemic. (Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 2, 2020 5:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – The coronavirus pandemic and the onset of summer have posed the Kingman Area Food Bank with a number of hurdles, but come Thursday, June 4, the nonprofit organization will reopen its doors.

The food bank had closed its doors as of March 20 due to coronavirus considerations, and the fact that it utilizes many elderly volunteers who fall into the high-risk category for contracting the virus.

“Primarily we had to shut down for the last half of March because of the volunteers,” explained Crystal Rapp, the bank’s operations manager. “Ninety-nine percent of volunteers were age 70 and up. To protect their health, we asked them to stay home.”

The food bank reopened for curbside service at the beginning of April, thanks to the help and volunteers provided by Central Church.

Volunteers were further assisted by Grace Lutheran Church, whose congregation made and distributed face masks.

But lines have been long, Rapp said, with people lining up as early as 6:30 a.m. for the food bank’s services, which are offered from 8 a.m. to noon. With temperatures nearing, reaching or surpassing 100 degrees, the food bank is again concerned about the safety of volunteers and those receiving food.

“My volunteers are out there and it’s hot,” Rapp said. “They’re talking to people with their cars running with heat coming off the car.”

And so the Kingman Area Food Bank has decided to open its doors come Thursday in order to keep people out of the heat. Rapp said chairs have been spaced 6 feet apart and the food bank will be requiring face masks for all who enter.

“Hopefully this isn’t going to cause anyone to not be able to get food,” Rapp said of the mask requirement. “I worry about that with individuals having access to masks, that they’re hard to find and often they’re expensive.”

The food bank will resume its operating hours of 8 a.m. to noon starting Thursday, with additional days of operation Monday, Tuesday and Friday. With the bank’s opening, more volunteers are needed as well, seeing as many of its former volunteers aren’t returning.

Rapp said the food bank has approximately nine volunteers, but that 14 are needed for the operation to run smoothly. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to visit the food bank at 2930 E. Butler Ave., or call 928-757-4165.

