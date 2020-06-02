Mohave County’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise

KINGMAN – An adult in the 30-39 age range has died of complications from COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced Monday, June 1.

It was one of three deaths and 26 new confirmed cases revealed between Saturday, May 30 and Monday, June 2.

The Kingman patient who perished is also the youngest person to die from the virus in the county.

With the new cases, the COVID-19 count in the county cleared the 400 plateau with 403 confirmed cases and 45 deaths.

There were 79 new cases of the virus confirmed in the seven-day period ending Monday, June 1, the most in a single week since the first case in the county was discovered on March 24. Many of the cases have been in long-term care facilities.

=The sprawling Kingman service area has now experienced 224 cases and 32 deaths. There have also been 76 cases and eight deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, 94 cases and five deaths in the Bullhead City service area and nine cases in the Arizona Strip.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 5,872 county residents have been tested for the virus. According to county health officials, 119 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 21,250 cases and 941 deaths at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. (See story page 12.)

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 1,824,217 cases and 105,307 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans wear a face mask while out in public, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, and wash their hands frequently.