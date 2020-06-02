National Guard called to Kingman

KINGMAN – The Black Lives Matter protest at Locomotive Park is going “very, very well,” according to Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper, who explained that while organizers are making every effort to keep the event peaceful, the National Guard will have a presence in Kingman this afternoon in case some wish to change the intent of the event into one of a more disturbing nature.

“Yes,” the chief responded when asked late in the morning of Tuesday, June 2 if there was truth to the rumor that the National Guard was coming to Kingman. “I did request it yesterday, and the intent was a show of force for those groups or folks that wanted to create a disturbance or to change the intent of the event.”

That intent, Cooper said, is a peaceful protest in light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota late last month. According to the Associated Press, 46-year-old George Floyd of Minneapolis, Minnesota was killed when an officer now charged with third degree murder and manslaughter, Derek Chauvin, 44, allegedly pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes, ignoring the man’s pleas for air as he could not breathe.

Cooper said people are likely to see National Guardsmen throughout town, but that the intent is not to intimidate. He said it’s more “as-need preparedness” than anything else.

“Currently the event is going very, very well,” Cooper said. “I’m just very thankful for all those who are participating in it. The intent was to keep it peaceful, and that’s what it’s been so far.”