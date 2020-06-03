OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 03
Weather  99.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

900 Arizona National Guard troops on duty amid unrest

An Arizona National Guard member helps a delivery truck back up to a loading dock at a grocery store in this March 25, 2020 photo. Guard members are also helping guard against looting in many Arizona municipalities, including Kingman. (Public domain)

An Arizona National Guard member helps a delivery truck back up to a loading dock at a grocery store in this March 25, 2020 photo. Guard members are also helping guard against looting in many Arizona municipalities, including Kingman. (Public domain)

BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 3, 2020 8:59 a.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona National Guard has called up about 900 soldiers to help the state deal with protests after Gov. Doug Ducey declared a statewide 8 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew on Sunday, Guard spokesman Maj. Aaron Thacker said.

The troops include military police that can assist in crowd control, as well as infantry and logistics specialists, Thacker said Tuesday. Some of the military police have been sent to the state Capitol in Phoenix to help protect against civil unrest. The Capitol complex, including the House and Senate buildings and the executive tower, have been surrounded by temporary fencing.

Other troops are available for deployment in other areas of metro Phoenix and could be sent to towns and cities anywhere in the state, Thacker said. They will be used to free up local police, who have the authority to arrest people.

Protests have erupted in U.S. cities and Europe in the days after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tucson have seen protests that led to property damage.

The Guard also is reviewing a request from President Donald Trump to send troops to other areas of the nation to help control crowds, Thacker said.

“Our response is that we are assessing the local situation before we can commit to exporting any forces to other states and territories,” Thacker said.

The Arizona Guard has about 7,600 members and many are already deployed to help boost border control, assist in the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and provide helicopter support to wildfire operations, he said. In addition, about 200 soldiers are preparing to deploy overseas.

“We have a lots of plates spinning right now,” Thacker said.

Besides confirming the Capitol operations, Thacker declined to say where Guard members called up to assist with protests are planning to operate, citing security concerns.

About 750 Guard members are still on duty providing virus-related help, including logistics experts who were called up in March to help grocery stores restock after a run on supplies.

“We are not just the guys out there with riot shields – we’re the guys out there getting food to folks,” Thacker said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Convulsing in protest, US cities brace for more unrest
What happened when Bush, Obama sent troops to Mexico border
National Guard troops providing manpower at state’s borders
Phoenix police fire tear gas, Ducey announces statewide curfew
Arizona National Guard chief defends role of troops at border
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State