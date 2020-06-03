Mohave County logs 13 new COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN - A Bullhead City patient died and 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported the evening of Tuesday, June 2 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The deceased was an adult in the 80-89 age range. The death brings the toll in the county to 46, with 417 confirmed cases since the first case was recorded on March 24.

Of the 13 new cases, 12 come from the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave. Only one is hospitalized, the county reported. The other confirmed case was in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The sprawling Kingman service area had no recorded cases for the first time in weeks, but still leads the county with 236 cases and 32 deaths. Bullhead City has had 107 cases with five deaths, while there have been 76 cases and eight deaths in Lake Havasu City. Another eight cases have been logged in the Arizona Strip.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 5,940 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus. According to county health officials, 119 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 22,223 cases and 981 deaths at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, after an additional 973 cases and 40 deaths were logged as the state experiences a surge. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.8 million cases and 106,060 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans wear a face mask while out in public, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, and wash their hands frequently.