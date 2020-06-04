Bullhead bearing brunt of virus

KINGMAN – Bullhead City now seems to be the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Mohave County.

According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, 15 of the 19 new cases confirmed in the county on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 2-3 were in the Bullhead City service area.

There were also three deaths, all in the 80-89 age range.

The deceased included two patients from Bullhead City and one from the Lake Havasu City service area.

The Kingman Service area, which leads the county with 228 cases and 32 deaths, experienced just two new cases and no deaths during the two-day span. The two new Kingman cases involve patients in the 30-39 age range, who are in isolation and recovering at home.

There have now been 421 confirmed cases and 48 deaths in Mohave County from the virus. Bullhead City has logged 108 cases and six deaths, while 77 cases and nine deaths have been recorded in Lake Havasu City. There have been eight cases in the Arizona Strip.

County officials noted in their news release that the case count may seem off because two cases previously attributed to Bullhead City have been removed because they are not county residents.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 6,024 Mohave County residents have been tested for COVID-19.

County health officials report 119 county residents have recovered.

Statewide, AZDHS reported Thursday, June 4 that 530 new cases have swelled the state’s case count to nearly 23,000, with nearly 1,000 deaths. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 1.9 million cases and more than 107,000 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To contain the spread of the virus health officials recommend wearing a face mask while out in public, maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, and washing hands frequently.