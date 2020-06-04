Mohave County Health Department to hire 3 to help with COVID-19

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health seeks to hire three temporary clerical employees to support further COVID-19 operations and response.

The board of supervisors authorized the future hires at its Monday, June 1 meeting, voting 5-0 on behalf of the item. As of Thursday, June 4 one person had been hired and will begin work on Monday, June 8.

“These three positions will be used for data entry,” said county Health Director Denise Burley when asked by District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius to explain the necessity of it now.

“We have a fair amount of data that needs to be entered to the MEDSIS database, in addition to the follow-up data that also needs to get into the system.”

She explained that currently MCDPH’s nurses are doing the job, and the department wants them to solely focus on case investigations, testing and other activities that are nursing-focused. Extra help with the administrative role would free up that nursing time, Burley said.

“It’s a very good idea,” Angius said.

District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson asked if the positions will be full time, and learned that indeed, with an increasing number of cases, the workload is there to fill three eight-hour per day positions.

“We will scale up,” Burley said. “In one scenario we are looking at hiring one person in each of the communities [Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City] to assist the nursing staff.”

There are more cases in the Kingman area, Burley said, so MCDPH would adjust for that accordingly.

The county has to catch up with the data entry with more cases, more follow-ups, increased contract tracing and more testing happening in the county.

Johnson suggested looking at the current county employees in other departments who could use extra money themselves.

“We need to make sure though that this person is dedicated to their work,“ Burley said.

Most county employees are transitioning back to their old jobs, she added. They might be too distracted to devote themselves to the task.

Burley pledged to measure the workload carefully before doing any hiring.

The positions will be paid for with grant funding or the general fund, or a combination of both.

The department will also ask the Arizona National Guard to extend the deployment beyond June 24 of one member who has been helping the county with contact investigations.