OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 04
Weather  94.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Health Department to hire 3 to help with COVID-19

Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 questioned county health officials about hiring related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Angius is shown at the Mohave County Board of the Supervisors’ Tuesday, May 26 meeting. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 questioned county health officials about hiring related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Angius is shown at the Mohave County Board of the Supervisors’ Tuesday, May 26 meeting. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 4, 2020 4:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health seeks to hire three temporary clerical employees to support further COVID-19 operations and response.

The board of supervisors authorized the future hires at its Monday, June 1 meeting, voting 5-0 on behalf of the item. As of Thursday, June 4 one person had been hired and will begin work on Monday, June 8.

“These three positions will be used for data entry,” said county Health Director Denise Burley when asked by District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius to explain the necessity of it now.

“We have a fair amount of data that needs to be entered to the MEDSIS database, in addition to the follow-up data that also needs to get into the system.”

She explained that currently MCDPH’s nurses are doing the job, and the department wants them to solely focus on case investigations, testing and other activities that are nursing-focused. Extra help with the administrative role would free up that nursing time, Burley said.

“It’s a very good idea,” Angius said.

District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson asked if the positions will be full time, and learned that indeed, with an increasing number of cases, the workload is there to fill three eight-hour per day positions.

“We will scale up,” Burley said. “In one scenario we are looking at hiring one person in each of the communities [Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City] to assist the nursing staff.”

There are more cases in the Kingman area, Burley said, so MCDPH would adjust for that accordingly.

The county has to catch up with the data entry with more cases, more follow-ups, increased contract tracing and more testing happening in the county.

Johnson suggested looking at the current county employees in other departments who could use extra money themselves.

“We need to make sure though that this person is dedicated to their work,“ Burley said.

Most county employees are transitioning back to their old jobs, she added. They might be too distracted to devote themselves to the task.

Burley pledged to measure the workload carefully before doing any hiring.

The positions will be paid for with grant funding or the general fund, or a combination of both.

The department will also ask the Arizona National Guard to extend the deployment beyond June 24 of one member who has been helping the county with contact investigations.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

On the Front Lines: Mohave County nursing homes battle COVID-19
A day in the life of a Mohave County public health nurse
Mohave County Health Director: No virus ‘hot spots’ in Mohave County
Mohave County Supervisors address COVID-19 issues
Mohave County expands virus contact tracing
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State