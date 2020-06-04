OFFERS
Live music returns to Kingman

Dale Gillespie Blues Project will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. (Courtesy photo)

Dale Gillespie Blues Project will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 4, 2020 3:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Sounds of Kingman will bring live music back to Kingman with a Concert in the Park performance by the Dale Gillespie Blues Project. They perform a mix of classic rock and blues combined with some original works.

The free concert, Sounds of Kingman’s first event since the coronavirus outbreak, is slated for 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

“Bring your picnic and lawn chair or blanket to hang out in the park and enjoy the shade, the music and the social distancing,” organizers wrote in a news release.

The concert is open to all ages.

Information provided by Sounds of Kingman

