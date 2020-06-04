Live music returns to Kingman
KINGMAN – Sounds of Kingman will bring live music back to Kingman with a Concert in the Park performance by the Dale Gillespie Blues Project. They perform a mix of classic rock and blues combined with some original works.
The free concert, Sounds of Kingman’s first event since the coronavirus outbreak, is slated for 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.
“Bring your picnic and lawn chair or blanket to hang out in the park and enjoy the shade, the music and the social distancing,” organizers wrote in a news release.
The concert is open to all ages.
Information provided by Sounds of Kingman
- National Guard called to Kingman
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- Kingman to join in nationwide protests
- Another Kingman resident dies from COVID-19
- 2 more Kingman area residents die from COVID-19
- Local law enforcement weighs in on Gov. Doug Ducey’s curfew
- An adult age 30-39 dies of COVID-19 as Mohave County case count clears 400
- Mohave County Sheriff’s office seeks man reportedly involved in aggravated assault
- 17 new Mohave County COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, May 27
- National Guard called to Kingman
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Epidemiologist: Kingman has 3 COVID-19 hot spots
- Mohave County Health Director: 2 who refused to isolate had virus
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
- Virus continues to prey on elderly in Kingman area
- Kingman to join in nationwide protests
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: