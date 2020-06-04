Obituary | Karri Kathleen Short
Karri Kathleen Short, a long-time Kingman resident, passed away June 2, 2020 at her residence in Lexington, Kentucky after a lengthy illness.
Born in Kingman on Aug. 26, 1976, Karri lived nearly her entire life here until she moved to Kentucky in 2017.
Karri is survived by her two children, Emily Bowers and Tristan Puskarov, both of Kingman; and her parents, John and Cindie Short, also of Kingman. She is also survived by her brother, Martin Short; and niece, Clementine, of Atlanta, Georgia; along with her maternal grandmother, Betty Bowen, of Boise, Idaho; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceeded in death by her paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Evelyn Short; and her maternal grandfather, Elmer Bowen, all of Kingman.
Her family prays that she has now found peace.
Services will be private.
- National Guard called to Kingman
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- Kingman to join in nationwide protests
- Another Kingman resident dies from COVID-19
- 2 more Kingman area residents die from COVID-19
- Local law enforcement weighs in on Gov. Doug Ducey’s curfew
- An adult age 30-39 dies of COVID-19 as Mohave County case count clears 400
- Mohave County Sheriff’s office seeks man reportedly involved in aggravated assault
- 17 new Mohave County COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, May 27
- National Guard called to Kingman
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Epidemiologist: Kingman has 3 COVID-19 hot spots
- Mohave County Health Director: 2 who refused to isolate had virus
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
- Virus continues to prey on elderly in Kingman area
- Kingman to join in nationwide protests
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: