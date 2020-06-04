Obituary | Karri Kathleen Short

Karri Kathleen Short, a long-time Kingman resident, passed away June 2, 2020 at her residence in Lexington, Kentucky after a lengthy illness.

Born in Kingman on Aug. 26, 1976, Karri lived nearly her entire life here until she moved to Kentucky in 2017.

Karri is survived by her two children, Emily Bowers and Tristan Puskarov, both of Kingman; and her parents, John and Cindie Short, also of Kingman. She is also survived by her brother, Martin Short; and niece, Clementine, of Atlanta, Georgia; along with her maternal grandmother, Betty Bowen, of Boise, Idaho; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceeded in death by her paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Evelyn Short; and her maternal grandfather, Elmer Bowen, all of Kingman.

Her family prays that she has now found peace.

Services will be private.