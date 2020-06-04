OFFERS
Pandemic results in spike in online sales tax revenues in Kingman

The City of Kingman estimates it will receive approximately $500,000 in online sales tax by the end of fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, as the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an uptick in online purchasing. (Adobe image)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 4, 2020 3:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman estimates it will receive approximately $500,000 in online sales tax by the end of fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, as the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an uptick in online purchasing.

City Finance Director Tina Moline told city council Tuesday, June 2 that a law that took effect Oct. 1, 2019 required businesses without a physical presence in Arizona to remit tax on sales from transactions made in the state. Those with annual gross retail sales or income from Arizona online sales of more than $200,000 in 2019 and $150,000 in 2020 must pay.

November 2019 saw the city collect $30,545 in wayfair sales tax dollars, with a sharp increase to over $54,000 for December, and another increase to about $65,000 in January. That uptick, Moline said, is attributed to holiday sales and should not be expected month to month moving forward.

But there was also a spike after the holiday shopping rush. March collections totaled about $50,000, up from about $47,000 in February. April collections were $57,798.

“Through April we’ve collected about $304,000 or $305,000 ($304,925),” Moline said. “So what we know is that when we look at April collections, that’s actually March’s sales, we see a little bit of a spike. Normally, if we were to look at this, we would not have thought that there would be a spike. It’s not a time of year that people spend a lot of money historically when we look at our retail sales.”

But the coronavirus pandemic changed the way people shopped.

“Because the pandemic began to take place, we did notice a jump and we are expecting May’s collections and June’s collections to also exceed probably where we are in April,” Moline said. “So we’re expecting by the end of fiscal year 2020 to collect over $500,000 ...”

Moline said it may offset some losses from storefront retail sales resulting from the pandemic.

