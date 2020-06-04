Virus case count surges as 40 new Arizona deaths reported

GLENDALE - Arizona officials reported nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday amid a recent surge in hospitalizations, a little over two weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey ended his stay-at-home order.

The surge of new cases of COVID-19 is a troubling sign for former state health director Will Humble, who said the timing is too close to be coincidence.

“The one thing it does is it shows us that the stay-at-home order worked,” Humble said. “Because when it ended you see an increase in cases on the 26th, which is 10 days after it ended. You can look at it county by county by county and see the same thing."

The current director of the state Department of Health Services, Dr. Cara Christ, said there are other factors that could account for some of the increase, including greater testing. But she acknowledged the stay-home order's end likely played a role.

“The goal was never to get rid of it,” she told The Associated Press. “So we knew that as we started slowly opening things up that we would see additional cases, because it is in the community.”

Shutdown orders in Arizona and across the nation were intended to slow the virus’ spread so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed.

Whether the state-home order needs to be revisited is another issue, Humble said.

"That’s a tougher call, because it has really profound effects on other parts of public health — substance abuse, child welfare, unemployment, the whole host of social determinants," he said. “If you’re an elected official, your hand might get forced if the cases continue to ramp up.”

Christ said she’s closely monitoring hospital capacity and the incidence of COVID-like illnesses in emergency rooms, one key metric that hasn't jumped, as well as new infections and the rising number of hospitalized cases. And she said multiple measures would have to move in the wrong direction for her to recommend new restrictions.

Like Humble, she also said the impact of closures on other aspects of public health are also important.

“So we are weighing all of that as we’re considering what the impact of this virus is,” Christ said.

The Health Services Department on Wednesday reported 40 new deaths, bringing the total in Arizona to 981. Health officials counted an additional 973 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the outbreak total to 22,223.

Hospitals reported 1,092 people were being treated for COVID-19 disease as of Tuesday, with 379 of those in intensive care and 239 on ventilators. The daily hospitalizations exceeded 1,000 for the first time on Monday.

Ducey, a Republican, faces pressure from businesses and GOP lawmakers not to clamp down again on the economy, which has been decimated by layoffs that began even before he issued his business closure orders, followed by the stay-home order on March 30.

The recent increases appear to be independent of more testing, which has been fairly stable for several weeks, Humble said.

Officials in Maricopa County, where the majority of the state's cases and deaths have been reported, also said the increase was not unexpected after the stay-home order expired on May 15. Spokesman Ron Coleman said the virus is circulating widely and advised people not to go out if possible, especially the elderly and those with health conditions.

“Due to increased social interaction in the community, we expected to see an increase in positive cases,” Coleman said in an email. “We also anticipate seeing our other numbers such as hospitalizations start to increase over the next couple of weeks due to the lag in reporting.”