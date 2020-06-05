OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 05
Community garden to hold drawing June 11, 2020

Originally Published: June 5, 2020 3:58 p.m.

KINGMAN – Dig It Kingman Community Garden quilt drawing tickets are still available.

The quilt is for a queen-size bed and is suitable as a wall-hanging. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. They can be purchased at the garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue, from 8:30-11 a.m. today and Monday, June 7-8.

The open house where the drawing was to be held in March was canceled due to COVID-19, and the drawing will be held live via Facebook on Thursday, June 11.

Information provided by Dig It Kingman Community Garden

