Community garden to hold drawing June 11, 2020
Originally Published: June 5, 2020 3:58 p.m.
KINGMAN – Dig It Kingman Community Garden quilt drawing tickets are still available.
The quilt is for a queen-size bed and is suitable as a wall-hanging. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. They can be purchased at the garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue, from 8:30-11 a.m. today and Monday, June 7-8.
The open house where the drawing was to be held in March was canceled due to COVID-19, and the drawing will be held live via Facebook on Thursday, June 11.
Information provided by Dig It Kingman Community Garden
