Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 05
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Kingman patient age 60-69 dies of COVID-19

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: June 5, 2020 9:50 a.m.

KINGMAN – An adult patient in the 60-69 age range is the most recent victim of complications of COVID-19 in the sprawling Kingman service area.

The death, the 33rd in the Kingman area and the 49th in Mohave County from COVID-19, was announced the evening of Thursday, June 4 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

MCDPH also announced 19 new COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the Lake Havasu City service area and seven in the Bullhead City service area.

There have now been 440 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county since the first case was reported on March 24. Of those, 227 cases have been tabulated by the county in the Kingman area.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 6,212 Mohave County residents have been tested.

Statewide, the COVID-19 death toll now exceeds 1,000, with the Arizona Department of Health Services reporting 24,332 cases and 1,012 deaths at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 5. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 1.9 million cases and 108,068 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To contain the spread of the virus health officials recommend wearing a face mask while out in public, maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, and washing hands frequently.

