Kingmanites to get break from high heat starting Saturday, June 6

KINGMAN - The heat wave that has been baking Kingman will be over starting Saturday, June 6, according to the National Weather Service.

After a series of days with temperatures at or near 100 degrees, NWS is forecasting highs in the low 80s, and lows in the high 50s and low 60s, this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8.

High temperatures are forecast at 84 on Saturday, 82 on Sunday, 79 on Monday, and 86 on Tuesday. Hot weather will return on Wednesday and Thursday, June 10-11, with highs of 93 and 98 respectively.

High winds out of the south-southwest are expected, with winds of 15-20 mph and gusts up to 29 mph forecast for Saturday, and winds of 14-22 mph with gusts up to 33 mph on Sunday.

The Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for wildfires through 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5 due to dry conditions and gusty winds.

Information provided by National Weather Service