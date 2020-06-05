OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 05
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingmanites to get break from high heat starting Saturday, June 6

Kingman will experience a break from the high heat starting, Saturday June 6. The National Weather Forecast is predicting a high of about 82 degrees on Saturday, still warm enough to make a swim refreshing. (Miner file photo)

Kingman will experience a break from the high heat starting, Saturday June 6. The National Weather Forecast is predicting a high of about 82 degrees on Saturday, still warm enough to make a swim refreshing. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 5, 2020 2:49 p.m.

KINGMAN - The heat wave that has been baking Kingman will be over starting Saturday, June 6, according to the National Weather Service.

After a series of days with temperatures at or near 100 degrees, NWS is forecasting highs in the low 80s, and lows in the high 50s and low 60s, this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8.

High temperatures are forecast at 84 on Saturday, 82 on Sunday, 79 on Monday, and 86 on Tuesday. Hot weather will return on Wednesday and Thursday, June 10-11, with highs of 93 and 98 respectively.

High winds out of the south-southwest are expected, with winds of 15-20 mph and gusts up to 29 mph forecast for Saturday, and winds of 14-22 mph with gusts up to 33 mph on Sunday.

The Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for wildfires through 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5 due to dry conditions and gusty winds.

Information provided by National Weather Service

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Clear skies, temperatures under 100 this weekend
Kingman is having a heat wave
National Weather Service forecasts cooler temperatures this week
National Weather Service extends excessive heat warning
More rain forecast for Kingman
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State