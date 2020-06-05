OFFERS
Protests rescheduled for 2-5 p.m. today and Saturday, June 5-6

Black Lives Matter demonstrators will return to Locomotive Park in Kingman from 2-5 p.m. today and Saturday, June 5-6 to protest police brutality against African-Americans. Protesters are shown during a day-long protest held in the park on Tuesday, June 2. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Black Lives Matter demonstrators will return to Locomotive Park in Kingman from 2-5 p.m. today and Saturday, June 5-6 to protest police brutality against African-Americans. Protesters are shown during a day-long protest held in the park on Tuesday, June 2. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: June 5, 2020 10:08 a.m.

KINGMAN – After holding a sunrise-to-sunset event on Tuesday, June 2, local Black Lives Matter protesters will gather again in Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St.

The hours were modified from the original plan and now the weekend events will be held from 2-5 p.m. today and Saturday, June 5-6.

Organizers wrote in a Facebook post that participants should “be mindful we are in the middle of a pandemic, so keep in mind social distancing, sanitize your hands and wear a mask.”

