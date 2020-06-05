Protests rescheduled for 2-5 p.m. today and Saturday, June 5-6

KINGMAN – After holding a sunrise-to-sunset event on Tuesday, June 2, local Black Lives Matter protesters will gather again in Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St.

The hours were modified from the original plan and now the weekend events will be held from 2-5 p.m. today and Saturday, June 5-6.

Organizers wrote in a Facebook post that participants should “be mindful we are in the middle of a pandemic, so keep in mind social distancing, sanitize your hands and wear a mask.”