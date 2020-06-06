Deadly day: 6 deaths, 33 COVID-19 cases logged Friday, June 5

KINGMAN – Six more deaths from complications of COVID-19 were revealed Friday, June 5 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, raising the virus death toll to 55 in the county.

Three of the deaths were in the sprawling Kingman service, one patient each in the 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79 age ranges.

The county also revealed 33 new cases, the most reported in a single day since the first case was recorded on March 24.

Of the new cases, 29 are in the Bullhead City service area, which has been bearing the brunt of the county’s outbreak this month. An outbreak in at least one long-term care facility in Bullhead City has been reported.

Three of the new cases are in the Kingman area and the patients are in isolation and recovering at home.

There have now been 475 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county. According to county health officials, 119 county residents have recovered. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 6,212 county residents have been tested.

Kingman has experienced the most cases and deaths, 232 and 36 respectively. There have been 146 confirmed cases and 10 deaths in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, plus 89 cases and nine deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area. The remaining cases in the county have been logged in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

AZDHS was reporting the morning of Saturday, June 6 that the statewide COVID-19 case count was approaching 25,000, and the death toll had topped 1,000. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.9 million positive cases and 109,217 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To contain the spread of the virus health officials recommend wearing a face mask while out in public, maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, and washing hands frequently.