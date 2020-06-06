OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 07
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman hosts flag raising Monday, June 8

The flag will be raised after repairs to the pole in Veteran’s Memorial Park at a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

The flag will be raised after repairs to the pole in Veteran’s Memorial Park at a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: June 6, 2020 5:43 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, June 6, 2020 6:24 PM

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman invites residents to help raise the American and Prisoner of War-Missing in Action flags at Veteran’s Memorial Park, next to Locomotive Park at 310 W. Beale St. at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8.

The park was vandalized last month, requiring a flagpole cable replacement. The flags are now ready to be raised.

Members of the Marine Corps League, Young Marines, Vietnam Veterans of America and other local groups plan to be in attendance.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Memorial Day observances planned for Kingman
Memorial flag-raising today at Locomotive Park
Memorial Day busy with flag raisings
Kingman Relay for Life to host ‘First Lap’ of 2020
In Honor of All Veterans
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State