Kingman hosts flag raising Monday, June 8
Originally Published: June 6, 2020 5:43 p.m.
Updated as of Saturday, June 6, 2020 6:24 PM
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman invites residents to help raise the American and Prisoner of War-Missing in Action flags at Veteran’s Memorial Park, next to Locomotive Park at 310 W. Beale St. at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8.
The park was vandalized last month, requiring a flagpole cable replacement. The flags are now ready to be raised.
Members of the Marine Corps League, Young Marines, Vietnam Veterans of America and other local groups plan to be in attendance.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
