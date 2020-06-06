OFFERS
Mohave County Health director: ‘Everybody is susceptible’ to COVID-19

Jean Bishop, chairwoman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, is shown at a recent board meeting. County Health Director Denise Burley told the board last week that everybody is susceptible to contracting the coronavirus regardless of age. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 6, 2020 5:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – An issue of large gatherings returned as a subject at the Thursday, June 4 Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting.

Chairwoman Jean Bishop asked county Public Health Director Denise Burley about the current recommendations for large gatherings at the current stage of the pandemic.

She learned that the recommendations are still the same. Burley said gatherings of more than 10 people are not recommended and that a distance of 6 feet should be maintained between persons at all times.

“We are not completely out of the woods,” Burley said. “Our numbers are still gaining.”

Bishop asked when those recommendations will change. She said the supervisors are receiving invitations to events and are not sure how to proceed.

Burley replied the county would have to see an actual downward trajectory in the number of cases. At the same time, she emphasized that the declining number of cases would only further prove that social distancing works, she said, and therefore should not be abandoned.

“We see a bit of a change of mindset,” Burley said, seeking the supervisors’ assistance in sending the message to the county’s residents to refrain from socializing and enjoying large family gatherings for now.

In recent weeks, Burley reported, MCDPH finalized work on some “big picture” graphs that are ready to be shared with the public. Among them are cases by age group and sex, and a weekly case count to visualize the curve of the disease in the county.

The first graph shows that COVID-19 hits all age groups.

“It doesn’t matter what age group (you’re in); it never really did, “Burley said. “Everybody is susceptible.”

Other information MCDPH is looking to add online for the public is a weekly update on the number of recovered and the cases’ percentage change by week.

Burley also spoke about how MCDPH redistributed PPE [Personal Protection Equipment] resources in the community. The department redistributed 77,000 procedural masks, 33,000 N95 masks and many face shields, gowns, containers of hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes.

“This is an important piece,” Burley said. “We have a warehouse and we receive resources from the AZDHS (Arizona Department of Health Services). We spent a fair amount of staff time bringing all the information into our inventory system, responding to resource request forms, and trying to get those resources out to those agencies so that they have an adequate level of PPE.”

