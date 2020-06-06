New Golden Valley firm to make hand sanitizer

KINGMAN – Mohave County has landed a pair of new businesses in the midst of a pandemic and related economic downturn, according to a county news release.

Blu Gluv Manufacturing will open in a 3,000-square-foot facility Golden Valley, producing high-demand hand sanitizer.

And in Fort Mohave, officials with Corson Built are preparing for their move from Riverside, California. The company manufactures safes for multiple businesses including Wendy’s, Petco, Cheesecake Factory and Ross for Less.

Allan Dowd, owner of Blu Gluv Manufacturing, will bottle hand sanitizers for governmental agencies and private organizations. He expects to employ 50 and eventually run the plant 24 hours per day.

The news release said Dowd is “proud to have a product that helps with the health and welfare of the community as it experiences COVID-19.”

Blu Gluv sanitizers containing 62% alcohol, and will be sold wholesale in bulk.

Dowd is an established business owner who settled in Golden Valley seven years ago after moving from Littleton, Colorado.

“This is planned, first and foremost, to help my state with hand sanitizers.” Dowd said. “I gave consideration to opening in California and Nevada, but, Golden Valley is my home.”

He said opening a new facility is a difficult process, and said Mohave County “worked with me so we could get this going sooner than later. We are just literally opening our doors. I will be hiring more employees.”

In Fort Mohave, Corson Built is expected to start operations in about two weeks. The company currently has four employees, and will make additional hires after a new building is completed.

The news release said that COVID-19 “has changed much in the way of doing business in America” and has made rural areas like Mohave County more attractive for some firms. Outbreaks have generally been centered in urban areas.

“It’s certainly not a widespread phenomenon yet, but, smaller companies especially are looking at benefits like lower median home costs, lower corporate income taxes and lower top individual income tax rates,” the news release noted.

Starting a business in Mohave County still affords the ability to connect with Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas relatively easily, along with a much lower cost of living and ease of doing business than operating in those cities themselves.

Corson Built owner Kelly Corson credited his decision to move to Mohave County to the local business climate, the nearby Colorado River and help from Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach navigating the permitting process.

Ursenbach says that the pandemic has accelerated current trends “to work smart with less and in many cases work remotely.” She points out “many companies will become more resilient after emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be looking to do business more cost effectively, and in a safer and healthier way for their employees and customers. Many companies are looking to leave larger urban cities and relocate to smaller communities with more open space, cheaper land and taxes, stronger community feeling and better quality of life.

She said Mohave County offers I-40 and U.S. 93 (the future I-11), BNSF railroad, three airports, lower taxes and land prices, a willing workforce, lower minimum wages, and a “supportive government and community.”