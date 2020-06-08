Flags raised in ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Kingman

KINGMAN - The flags – long may they wave – are back at Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Kingman.

The American and Prisoner of War-Missing in Action flags were raised during a ceremony Monday, June 8 at the park at 310 W. Beale St.

Members of the Marine Corps League, the Kingman Young Marines, the Vietnam Veterans of America and other local groups were on hand along with City of Kingman officials Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter, Mayor Jen Miles and City Councilwoman SueAnn Mello Keener.

The park was vandalized last month, requiring a flagpole cable replacement. The city Public Works Department replaced the cable and the ceremony was scheduled to mark the flags’ return.