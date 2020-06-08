OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 08
Las Vegas man drowns in Lake Havasu

A 21-year-old man from Las Vegas died at Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City on Saturday, June 6 after being rescued from Lake Havasu by divers. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office photo)

A 21-year-old man from Las Vegas died at Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City on Saturday, June 6 after being rescued from Lake Havasu by divers. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office photo)

Originally Published: June 8, 2020 10:28 a.m.

KINGMAN – A 21-year-old man from Las Vegas died at Havasu Regional Medical Center on Saturday, June 6 after being found in approximately 7 feet of water 25 feet from shore at Lake Havasu earlier that day.

Torrian Jones, 21, of Las Vegas, died from his injuries after he was found by divers and resuscitated before being take to the hospital, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety.

According to MCSO, deputies responded to the area of Thompson Bay on Lake Havasu near London Bridge Beach in reference to a man who had gone missing in the lake.

Several boating deputies and divers with MCSO and the Lake Havasu City Police Department entered the water and began a search. Members of the Lake Havasu City Fire Department arrived and also began searching in the water.

A firefighter with the Lake Havasu City Fire Department located Jones on the lake bottom about 25 feet from shore and in about 7 feet of water. Fire personnel along with MCSO deputies and Lake Havasu City Police officers pulled him to shore and began CPR and life-saving measures.

Jones was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition. Wind, waves and swimming ability appear to be factors, while alcohol and drugs do not appear to be involved.

The incident is still under investigation.

Information provided by MCSO

