Mohave County reports 31 new COVID cases June 6-7

KINGMAN - Another 31 cases of COVID-19, including nine cases in the 18-and-under age group, were reported on Saturday and Sunday, June 6-7, by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The county’s case count has now cleared 500, with 505 cases of COVID-19 confirmed since the first case was discovered on March 24. Local health officials also reported the death of an adult age 70-79 in the Bullhead City service area from complications of COVID-19, raising the death toll from the virus to 56 in the county.

Three of the new cases were logged in the sprawling Kingman service area, including two patients in the 0-18 age bracket who are in insolation and recovering at home. The other local patient is in the 30-39 age range, and also recovering at home.

There have now been 233 confirmed Kingman cases, with 36 deaths. Bullhead City has had 164 cases and 10 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has experienced 90 cases and nine deaths. Another eight cases have been logged in the Arizona Strip. According to MCDPH, 119 county residents have recovered.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 6,749 county residents have been tested for the virus, including 5,272 tests for the virus, and 1,477 blood tests for antibodies.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 27,678 cases with 1,047 deaths. More than 400,000 state residents have been tested. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.9 million cases and 110,337 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To contain the spread of the virus health officials recommend wearing a face mask while out in public, maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, and washing hands frequently.