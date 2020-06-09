OFFERS
City of Kingman issues reminder on campaign signs

You can’t just plant a political sign where you please in the City of Kingman, which has sign-free zones and other regulations. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: June 9, 2020 4:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – With elections slated for August and November, the City of Kingman reminds residents that political signage placement is permitted in many areas throughout town, but that there are some spaces where such activity is prohibited.

The city wrote in a news release that political signs can be placed on private property and in the public right-of-way, except for in sign-free zones located in public rights-of-way. Those sign-free zones include public rights-of-way on Stockton Hill Road from Gordon Drive through Hualapai Mountain Road. Sign-free zones also include Andy Devine Avenue from Michael Street through downtown Kingman.

For regulations related to political signs in the rights-of-way along streets, refer to Arizona Revised Statute 16-1019. The City of Kingman’s zoning ordinance can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3hiuXwr.

Political signs placed in the city’s rights-of-way cannot exceed an area of 16 square feet if located in an area zoned for residential use, or a maximum of 32 square feet if located in another area. Regardless of location, signs cannot stand taller than 3 feet.

“Political signs placed in the City of Kingman’s public rights-of-way may be placed 60 days prior to the election and all political signs in the right-of-way must be removed within 15 days after the election to which they refer,” the city wrote. “Any sign located in the right-of-way must contain the name, telephone number or website address of the candidate or campaign committee contact person.”

Signs can’t be placed on public utility poles, public buildings, or in parks or on trees within them. They also must not be placed in any manner that will cause a traffic hazard or unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, the city continued.

For signs on private property, the maximum size is 50 square feet, with the exception of non-commercial zoning districts where the maximum size is 6 square feet. Should the height of the sign exceed 3 feet in height on private property, it cannot be placed in sight visibility triangles at driveways or intersections. The city defines those visibility triangles as 25 feet by 25 feet at driveways and intersections.

“The person or entity who erects the signs is responsible for compliance with the city and state regulations, on-going maintenance, and removal of the campaign signs,” the release noted. “If the City of Kingman finds a sign violation, they will contact the responsible party and allow 24 hours to obtain compliance. If the violation is deemed a safety hazard, the sign may be immediately removed, and the responsible party would then be contacted.”

For additional information, contact the city Department of Community Development, 310 N. Fourth St. or 928-753-8130. Information can also be found at https://bit.ly/2YiDV3N.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

