Mohave County logs 107 COVID cases in 7-day span

KINGMAN – Even as businesses reopen and postponed events are rescheduled, there has been a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County.

There were 107 new cases announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health in the seven-day period ending Monday, June 8. It was the highest in any seven-day period since the first case was confirmed on March 24, and it marked the third consecutive week in which the number of new cases set a new high.

There were 37 new cases reported Saturday through Monday, June 6-8. Four of those cases were in the sprawling Kingman service area, which leads the county in cases with 236 and deaths with 36. Of the new cases, 31 were in the Bullhead City service area, including a patient in the 70-79 age range who died from complications of COVID-19.

In all, the county has experienced 510 cases and 56 deaths. According to local health officials, 185 county residents have recovered from the virus.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 7,085 county residents have been tested, including 5,413 tests to see if a patient has the virus, and 1,645 antibody tests to see if a person had been previously infected.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 618 new cases and 23 deaths on Tuesday, June 9, bringing the state’s totals to 28,296 and 1,070 respectively. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting that nearly 2 million Americans have contracted the virus, and 111,136 have died.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To contain the spread of the virus health officials recommend wearing a face mask while out in public, maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, and washing hands frequently.