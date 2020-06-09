Obituary | Cheryl Lee Paine

Cheryl Lee Paine was born March 23, 1957 in Los Angeles, California. She passed away in Kingman, Arizona on June 3, 2020.

She is survived by her husband; Vernon Paine of 44 years, daughter; Sara Jackson (Joshua), their children; Liam and Eric of Kingman, Arizona.

She is also survived by her son; Andrew Paine (Sarah), their children; Kaylee and AJ, brother; Tommy Sihock (Christy) of Ohio, sisters; Cathy (Mike) of California and Valerie (Roger) of Arizona, with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother; Belva Brevig and brother Jack Nobles.

Cheryl Attended Le Cordon Blue College of Culinary Arts in Scottsdale, Arizona. There she earned an associate’s degree. After school she opened her own catering business, Chef Cheryl’s.

She was truly happiest in the kitchen. She will be greatly missed and is beloved by her children and family.

A family visitation will be held at Sutton Memorial Funeral home on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.

