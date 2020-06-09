Obituary Notice | Paul Richard Berling

Kingman, Arizona Born Jan. 8, 1949 - Died May 22, 2020 Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother, Loved golfing, boating, and visiting Oregon. Survived by wife Barbara, son Richard, daughter Lisa, grandson Christopher, Ethan, Noah, granddaughter Hailie, brother Dennis, sisters Shelley, Cindy and daughter-in-law Jessica. Rest In Peace.

