Obituary Notice | Paul Richard Berling
Originally Published: June 9, 2020 5:14 p.m.
Kingman, Arizona
Born Jan. 8, 1949 - Died May 22, 2020
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother,
Loved golfing, boating, and visiting Oregon.
Survived by wife Barbara, son Richard, daughter Lisa, grandson Christopher, Ethan, Noah, granddaughter Hailie, brother Dennis, sisters Shelley, Cindy and daughter-in-law Jessica.
Rest In Peace.
