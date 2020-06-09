OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 09
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Wilfred Bruce Connolly

Wilfred Bruce Connolly

Wilfred Bruce Connolly

Originally Published: June 9, 2020 5:16 p.m.

Wilfred Bruce Connolly, age 79, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 peacefully from natural causes, surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was born on Oct. 28, 1940 to Noah Otis and Mary Emily Connolly in St. John’s, Arizona. Bruce grew up in St. John’s where he graduated from high school and later met Karla Wilkins. They were married in the LDS Temple in Mesa, Arizona on Nov. 3, 1961.

Bruce worked for the State of Arizona Motor Vehicle Division for 31 years where he was the Officer in Charge of the Port of Entry. After he retired, his strong work ethic drove him to continue working for North Star Steel for another eight years.

Bruce was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in various capacities including working with the Boy Scouts. He was dedicated to his family and will be immensely missed.

Bruce is preceded in death by his father, mother and four brothers. He is survived by his wife; Karla and their six children; Troy J. (Donna Steck) Connolly, Diana (Jimmie) Holland, Coleen Zimmermann, Yvonne (Michael) Rannigan, Keith Leland (Cynthia Guadarama) Connolly, and Stuart Leon (Kem Fowler) Connolly. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Larissa, Bridgette, Donnica, Jessica, Eriq, Destiny, Christopher, Rosalyn, Matthew, Jennifer, Zada, Hailey, and Sarah and great-grandchildren; Eathin, Skarlet, Zara, Liam, and Amari.

A family viewing will be held on Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home 1701 Sycamore Ave. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, www.americanstroke.org.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Wilfred (Fred) Nelson Bitgood
Guy E. Apple
Obituary: Karla J. Rivedal
Obituary: Juan Casal
Obituary: Bruce Brown Jr.

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State