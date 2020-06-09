Staging a Comeback: Kingman arts community grinds back into gear

Following a months-long hiatus due to COVID-19, Kingman’s increasingly booming arts community is back up and running with events and classes scheduled for as early as this month.

Beale Street Theater, Kingman Center for the Arts, and Sounds of Kingman are all getting back into the swing of things starting this month. Other entertainment, such as live music at local bars and even the Kingman Farmers Market, are back in action as well.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged,” Beale Street Theater’s spring show that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return to Metcalfe Park on June 25 and 26.

The play, by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, is directed by Bob Blake. Each showing is set for 7 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

The theater wrote in a news release that the show is a satirical summary of every Shakespeare work, including Hamlet and Romeo and Juliet.

“The show will be performed on the stage at Metcalfe Park with a minimal set designed specifically to be portable to and from the venue,” the theater wrote. “The costumes are ridiculous and colorful, with one actor dressed as a woman in the true spirit of The Bard’s era. One of the three actors will be traveling back from his home in Minnesota to finish the show for Kingman.”

Black Bridge Brewery will also be selling Shakespeare-themed beer during the event in support of the theater. Others who wish to support Beale Street Theater can make online donations at https://www.bealestreettheater.com/donate/.

The theater was also sure to note that it is taking “great care” to minimize risks associated with COVID-19.

“Performing in the park will give the audience an open-air venue for social distancing,” the theater wrote. “The theater also recommends that audience members bring their own chairs to minimize any cross-contaminations of the virus. Among these precautions, the theater is taking many others to ensure safety of volunteers and audiences alike.”

Single tickets cost $12 and can be purchased at https://www.bealestreettheater.com/tickets/ or at the gates before show.

“During these unstable times, Beale Street Theater greatly appreciates the support the community shows towards local businesses and non-profit organizations,” Beale Street Theater continued.

Kingman Center for the Arts is bringing back its art education classes held at the ArtHub downtown. Sandra Romanski, education director, said in a news release that the classes will adhere to CDC social distancing and other guidelines.

Kingman Center for the Arts alternates the use of its ArtHub space every six weeks. The first span of time sees the space utilized to display artwork of local artists before switching to offering a variety of educational classes in the following six weeks.

Classes this session include belly dancing, oil painting, beginner children sketching, youth readers theater workshop and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://kingmanarthub.com/Classes-c48367222.

Sounds of Kingman has had to postpone three concerts this year due to COVID-19, the last of which was slated for May 17.

However, Sounds of Kingman is set to return to Metcalfe Park at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14. The concert is open to all ages.

Sounds of Kingman will host the Dale Gillespie Blues Project for the event. They perform a mix of classic rock and blues, combined with some original works, according to a Sounds of Kingman news release.

“Bring your picnic and lawn chair or blanket to hang out in the park and enjoy the shade, the music and the social distancing,” organizers wrote.