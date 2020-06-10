Mohave County announced 27 new COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 the evening of Tuesday, June 9, including seven cases in the Kingman service area.

County officials said in a news release that more than half of the new cases stemmed from long-term care facilities in the county, the result of increased testing in nursing homes by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Of the Kingman cases, two patients are hospitalized, one each in the 30-39 and 80-89 age brackets. The others are in insolation and recovering at home.

The county has now logged 536 cases and 56 deaths. Kingman has experienced 243 cases and 36 deaths, Lake Havasu has had 103 cases and nine deaths, and Bullhead City has logged 181 cases and 11 deaths. There have been 10 confirmed cases in the Arizona Strip. County health officials reported Monday, June 8, that 185 county residents have recovered from the virus.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 7,096 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on county residents. That includes 1,647 serology tests, which detect antibodies and can only confirm if someone was infected in the past.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 29,852 cases and 1,095 deaths as the state experiences a surge of cases after reopening. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 2 million cases and 111,839 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To contain the spread of the virus health officials recommend wearing a face mask while out in public, maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, and washing hands frequently.