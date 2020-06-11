Briefs | Navajo residents urged to stay the course, keep curve flat

WINDOW ROCK - Health officials with the Navajo Nation have reported 125 new cases of coronavirus and five new related deaths on the reservation.

The death toll is approaching 300 and reservation-wide cases totaled 6,275 as of Wednesday.

Tribal officials also said preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate nearly 3,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports pending.

The vast Navajo Nation reservation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.

Navajo officials are cautioning tribal members about letting up their guard too soon while the pandemic remains a serious threat throughout the U.S. In Arizona, health care officials are reporting spikes in new cases and hospitals have been told to prepare for the worst.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that the health care system on the Navajo Nation can't afford a second wave of infections, noting it already has been strained since the first cases were reported in mid-March.

Nearly 300K fentanyl pills seized at US-Mexico border

TUCSON - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they seized nearly 300,000 fentanyl-laced pills from a pickup truck being driven by a 63-year-old American man across the border from Mexico through the main port in Nogales, Arizona.

The agency reported Monday’s bust on Wednesday, saying officers were tipped off by a police dog. They also discovered 25 pounds of heroin and more than 6 pounds of cocaine in packages of drugs hidden inside hollowed out boxes of tiles for a total haul with an estimated street value of more than $1 million. Authorities did not identify the man, who was arrested.

Evacuation of foothills near Tucson ordered due to wildfire

TUCSON - Authorities on Thursday ordered evacuation of homes in a foothills area overlooking Tucson as firefighters prepared to ignite a backburn to stop growth of a wildfire burning in nearby mountains in a national forest.

The backburn is intended to deprive the fire of fuel and slow it so firefighters can clear containment lines to keep the fire from burning further downhill into homes, officials said.

The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said residents of the evacuation shouldn’t delay leaving and that deputies would go door to door to notify residents of the evacuation order. It wasn’t immediately clear how far the fire or the planned backburn were from homes in the area being evacuated south of Coronado Natitonal Forest or how many homes are in the area.

There were no reports of structures being burned. Lightning started the fire Friday night. Approximately 215 firefighters and other personnel were fighting the fire early in the afternoon of Thursday, June 11.