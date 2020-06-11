OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 11
Weather  98.0° weather icon
Kingman Regional Medical Center eases some visitor restrictions

Kingman Regional Medical Center is easing some visitor restrictions. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 11, 2020 3:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has eased some visitor restrictions for hospitalized patients that were put in place in consideration of COVID-19.

KRMC has been closed to all visitors since March 14 in response to the pandemic, the hospital wrote in a news release. As of Wednesday, June 10, some visitor restrictions have been eased.

Patients who are not under isolation precautions, those who have tested negative for COVID-19 or other infectious diseases, are now able to receive visitors. However, there are a few constraints.

Visitation will be permitted twice a day, from 8–10 a.m. and from 5–7 p.m. Non-isolation patients will be allowed one visitor per day during visitor hours.

Visitors will be required to wear masks to gain entrance to the hospital, which does not supply masks. That means visitors must bring their own. Cloth masks are acceptable.

Children under age 12 and individuals who feel sick, especially with cold- and flu-like symptoms, will not be permitted to visit.

Visitor restrictions remain in place for patients in isolation, KRMC wrote, as personal protective equipment is being preserved for medical caregivers. The hospital added that family members and friends can visit with isolated patients via electronic communications. Visitors are still restricted in KRMC’s Emergency Department Urgent Care, and outpatient clinics.

“The hospital continues to monitor the situation and will further open these areas to visitors as safety precautions permit,” KRMC wrote.

Information provided by KRMC

