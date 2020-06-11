Kingman Regional Medical Center welcomes new nurse practitioner
KINGMAN – Family nurse practitioner Dyan Sinclair is the newest addition to the care team at Golden Valley Medical Center.
Sinclair cares for patients of all ages as a family practice nurse practitioner, Kingman Regional Medical Center wrote in a news release. She provides comprehensive wellness checks, annual physicals and cares for acute illness.
She also works with patients to manage common disease processes such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.
Sinclair provided patient care for 16 years as a registered nurse before deciding to continue her education. She graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Master of Science degree as a family nurse practitioner in 2016. Sinclair has experience in medical-surgical hospital care, emergency care and acute rehabilitation.
“Sinclair takes a collaborative approach with her patients, helping them to learn about their conditions and working with them to improve their health,” KRMC wrote.
Information provided by KRMC
