Kingman Unified School District board votes to start school Aug. 3

KINGMAN – The Kingman Unified School District governing board decided Tuesday, June 9 to start the school year on Monday, Aug. 3. Area students were last in class in person in March when schools closed statewide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The district will offer a mix of traditional live seat time, and online instruction for those students whose families feel vulnerable to the virus.

“They can choose either home online or KUSD online,” said KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner, referring to a special central location that will be set up for such students.

Dorner herself opted for starting school as early as July 22, which is the traditional starting date. She said the schools have a green light from the governor and KUSD can be ready for the July 22 date with both the instructional delivery and safety process.

As other options, she suggested Aug. 3, Aug. 17 and Sept. 1 as possible starting dates, but said all the principals feel that July 22 is the best option.

“We feel like the school will be the safest place in town,” Dorner said. “Kingman is alive and hopping and moving. And in the school system, we will be adding custodians,” in addition to establishing a disinfecting routine and health screenings.

“We’ll be very diligent in making sure the environment is as safe as possible,” Dorner said.

The Arizona Department of Education will consider the online students enrolled if they come to the campus once every 10 days.

KUSD is planning to have those students over every eight days, in rotation, at an assessment location. For online students who can’t study at home, the schools will organize an online center.

While board member Jen Shumway opted to choose a later start date and learn from other schools’ mistakes, board Vice President Beth Weisser wanted an earlier start to get in as much live instruction time as possible before a possible second wave of COVID-19 strikes.

But Shumway said there’s no way to know if COVID will ever go away, and rushing will not help.

“A week might be not detrimental to our students, but it can be huge in procurement of things we need,” she said.

All schools will be looking for the same things, she said, meaning disinfectants and Plexiglas and all the things that will make operating a school during a pandemic possible. She also question the once every eight days in-person attendance policy.

But Dorner said the periodic contact with school and teachers is crucial to make sure students are succeeding.

“They would come for a part of the day,” she said. “We check how they are doing. Otherwise, we can start losing them.”

She also said the schools pre-ordered the materials Shumway is concerned about and should have most of it by July 22. KUSD is also working on a policy manual that will include every detail regarding both traditional and online training.

“Working on every detail of those instructions,” Dorner said, emphasizing the online instructions will be based on an agreement and a set of clear expectations between students, parents and teachers. KUSD is determined to assure learning success.

The board voted on both dates – July 22 and Aug. 3. The latter was approved 3-2.