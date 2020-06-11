Mohave County logs 46 COVID cases, 4 deaths in 2 days

Kingman – Even as some parts of the nation see a decline in coronavirus cases, the case count in Mohave County, along with the rest of Arizona, continues to rise dramatically.

There were 46 new cases and four more deaths reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 9-10.

The deaths, which were reported on Wednesday, were all older adults from the Bullhead City service area, including one age 70-79, two age 80-89 and one in the 90-plus age bracket.

There have now been 555 cases and 60 deaths in the county since the first case was confirmed on March 24.

The increasing number of cases can be attributed in part to increased testing, including the testing of all residents in long-term care facilities by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The sprawling Kingman service area has borne the brunt of the damage with 243 cases and 36 deaths. But Bullhead City, the new epicenter of the county’s outbreak in June, has now logged 194 cases – perhaps due to increased testing – and 15 deaths.

There were seven new cases reported in Kingman, all on Tuesday, including two adults who are hospitalized. One is in the age 30-39 bracket, while the other is age 80-89.

According to AZDHS, 7,265 county residents have been tested for the virus, including 1,677 antibody tests, which only determine if the individual previously had the disease. County health officials say 185 residents had recovered as of Monday, June 8.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting that 31,264 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 1,127 have died. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 2 million confirmed cases and 112,848 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To contain the spread of the virus health officials recommend wearing a face mask while out in public, maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, and washing hands frequently.