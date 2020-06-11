Mosquito control to begin Friday evening in Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave

KINGMAN – Fogging, the process by which the adult mosquito population is controlled, is set to begin at around 8 p.m. Friday, June 12 in areas of Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that recently conducted mosquito surveillance in Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division revealed that a number of locations meet the protocol to conduct fogging.

Fogging in Mohave Valley will be conducted in the following areas:

– Neighborhood from Infantry Road east to Calvary Road, from Sterling Road south to Camp Mohave Road. Streets that are accessible by truck only.

Fogging in Fort Mohave will be conducted in the following areas:

– South of Willow Road to Laguna Road, and east and west between Mohave Valley Highway and Mountain View Road; North of Willow to Aguila Drive and east and west from Mountain View Road to Aquarius Drive.

Baron Pest Control has been awarded the contract to perform the work. The adulticide being used is MasterLine Kontrol 4-4, the county wrote. According to the National Pesticide Information Center, it is an insecticide registered for use against mosquitoes made from pyrethrins. Pyrethrins are insecticides that are derived from the extract of chrysanthemum flowers. Types of products that contain pyrethrins include indoor bug bombs, human head lice treatments and pet flea sprays.

The county release also pointed to a number of Environmental Protection Agency recommendations for helping to reduce possible exposure to insecticides during the process.

Recommendations include staying indoors with windows closed during fogging; considering turning off air conditioning while spraying takes place; and avoiding eye contact with the spray if outdoors. Should one get spray in their eyes, they should immediately rinse them with water or eye drops. Along those same lines, people should wash exposed skin with soap and water if coming in contact with the pesticide.

“Your child’s health should not be affected by the low levels of pesticides used in mosquito control,” the county wrote. “However, bring laundry and toys indoors before spraying begins and wash with soap and water if exposed to pesticides during spraying.”

Pets should be brought indoors, and ornamental fish ponds should be covered to avoid direct exposure. Swimming pool surfaces should be covered when feasible, but special precautions or waiting periods are not usually necessary for outdoor pools.

Exposed fruits and vegetables should be washed before storing, cooking or eating them. And while there is no need to relocate during spraying, the county said, a physician should be contacted if one has physical or psychological concerns regarding the spray. If one believes pesticides are making them sick, medical attention should be sought as necessary.

Questions about the pesticides can be directed to the National Pesticide Information Center at 1-800-858-7378.

Information provided by Mohave County