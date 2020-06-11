Obituary | Victor Alan Dye

Victor Alan Dye, born Dec. 3, 1957 in Kingman, Arizona, passed away at the age of 62 and was called home to the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020, while residing and cared for at his mother’s home. His mom Gertie, his daughter Megan, his brother Larry and his sister Cheryl were by his side. He had lost his battle with cancer and is no longer suffering with pain.

He was preceded in death by his father Wendell William Dye, Grandmothers Genevieve Dye and Catalina Acuna along with several aunts and uncles.

Victor had lived in Kingman nearly his entire life and was a sixth generation family descendant of Mohave County graduating from Kingman High School in 1976 and was a zealous athlete.

Victor was a man of many hats. He began his working career in the construction industry with Orr Construction and Shuffler & Sons, where he learned many of the trades and specializing in the concrete and block field. He additionally worked for Kingman True Value, Budweiser, Coca Cola and Pepsi distributors until his health injuries and surgeries no longer allowed him to do what he loved.

He was highly active and well respected with coaching fifth and sixth grade boys in the Kingman Youth Football League beginning with the Chiefs and then taking over the Packers for over 10 years.



He also was an enthusiastic golfer, played frequently even winning the local Shuffler Open Tournament.



He especially enjoyed educating children about the fundamentals of golf and encouraging them about virtuous sportsmanship. He enjoyed all sports and was a longtime loyal Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved “Them Cowboys” and was seldom seen without wearing one of their hats or jerseys.

Victor loved all types of music and dancing beginning at an early age with his mom and dad listening to ‘50s and ‘60s music then evolving onto Classic Rock and Roll, Motown, and Country. Victor could talk and make friends with almost anyone, loved to tell jokes and stories, act goofy with a variety of accents and had a nickname for almost everyone.

He is survived by his mother Gertie Dye of Kingman, his brother Larry Dye of Kingman; his two sisters, Laura Zumwalt (Sean Zumwalt) of Charlotte, NC, and Cheryl Turner of Kingman; his two daughters, Megan Luziana (Paul Luziana) and Kaydra Dye, both of Kingman, as well as his four grandchildren, Vincent, Angeline, Donovan and Karson. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews including Mandy Douglas, Jenna Dye, Alec Zumwalt, Nick Turner, Tori Kimbal and Chris Turner, along with 12 great-nieces and nephews who were all so very precious to him and they all adored him.

The family would like to thank everyone including the KRMC Home Health and Hospice who helped during this difficult time.



A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.