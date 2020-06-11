Red light: Coronavirus claims 2020 Route 66 Street Drags in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Route 66 Street Drags Corporation has decided to cancel the street drags scheduled for the end of October 2020 due to possible impacts from COVID-19.

“After discussing this at length with our major sponsors and with the City of Kingman, and weighing the possible impact the COVID-19 virus could have on large gatherings, it was unanimously decided to cancel the event for this year,” organizers wrote on the Kingman Route 66 Street Drags Facebook page.

The Route 66 Street Drags returned to Kingman in October 2019 for the first time since 2011. Three days of racing, aside from entertainment for spectators, also resulted in the City of Kingman seeing a 21% increase in hotel occupancy and an additional $80,000 in hotel revenue, according to STR, Inc.

“We appreciate the support we received from all our sponsors, participants, and our awesome spectators last year, and we know this is a disappointment to everyone. Our decision was not made lightly,” organizers continued.

However, the post did note that the corporation would be “working diligently to bring you a bigger and better event in 2021.” Organizers also stated in the post that smaller events will be planned to “keep your racing energy flowing.”

Race entries to the 2020 street drags will be returned within the next two weeks.

“Rt. 66 Street Drags wishes to extend a sincere thank you to everyone involved. From our hardworking team of volunteers, vendors, racers, supporters, the City of Kingman, and her residents,” the post concluded. “We are enormously proud to be a part of this community, and appreciate all your support.”

Information provided by Route 66 Street Drags