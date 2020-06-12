Mohave County records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

KINGMAN -- A pair of elderly Mohave County residents succumbed to complication of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the county to 62, the Mohave County Department of Public Health revealed the evening of Thursday, June 11.

One of the deceased, an adult in the 90-plus age range, is a resident of the sprawling Kingman service area. The other, an adult in the 79-79 age range, was a resident of Bullhead City.

In all, the county announced 16 new COVID-19 cases, including two in the Kingman area, including the deceased. The other case involves an adult age 40-49 who is in isolation and recovering at home after contracting the virus from another known case.

There have now been 571 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, including 246 cases and 37 deaths in the Kingman area. The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, has recorded 202 cases and 16 deaths. There have been 113 cases and nine deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, and 10 cases in the Arizona Strip.

The county experienced 62 new cases Tuesday through Thursday, June 9-11. County health officials noted that part of the surge resulted from recent state testing in the county’s long-term care facilities.

The county also wrote in a news release that the disease is not discriminating by age in the county, with 14 cases in the 0-10 age bracket, 15 cases in the 11-19 age group, and 66 in the 20-29 age range. The age range with the most cases is 30-39, with 88 confirmed cases in the county. Nearly two-thirds of the patients have been females.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 1,654 new positive cases, running the state’s case count to almost 33,000, nearly double what it was on Memorial Day.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting at noon on Friday, June 12 that more than 2 million Americans have been infected, and 113,856 have died.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials advise wearing a mask when going out in public to protect others, and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

