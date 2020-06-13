City of Kingman seeks parks and trails lovers: Adopt a Park/Trail program gives residents a chance to give back

Those utilizing City of Kingman parks and trails are likely to have a favorite spot or stretch of land they find particularly soothing, and now that the Adopt a Park/Trail program has been created, those users can play a part in the beautification of the spaces that mean the most to them.

Kingman’s Adopt a Park/Trail program was created by drawing from best practices of other municipalities, explained Parks and Recreation Director Mike Meersman at a Tuesday, June 2 Kingman City Council meeting. It is a volunteer program that helps Parks maximize resources, and perhaps most importantly, gives residents the opportunity to give back to the parks and trails they love.

“We are really excited about this,” Meersman told council. “We have a lot of people in our community that care about our parks, and we’ve had a lot of interest in this … we’ve had several groups that are interested in it. We just think it’s a great program.”

The Adopt a Park/Trail program is actually even more extensive than it seems at first glance. Available for adoption or sponsorship are entire parks and specific areas within parks; sports fields; flower beds; trails; courts and picnic areas; playgrounds; trees and shrubs; parking areas and more. In fact, the city is also open to suggestions regarding other areas of interest.

And the creation of the program comes at a perfect time, as the city has in the past utilized inmate work crews to perform some of the beautification work on parks and trails. However, due to COVID-19, those crews are no longer available.

That means the adoption program, thanks to volunteers, will free up the time of Parks Department staff.

“Every shovel they take is one less an employee has to take,” Meersman said of volunteers. “If they clean up, if they pull weeds, anything the volunteers do, it’s something our employees won’t have to do. Anything they do is going to be a big help.”

Meersman also noted the possibility that an area will be adopted, but the adopting individual or group realizes they don’t have time to commit to the work.

“Our hope is that they’ll want to do it forever, but they might decide to not do it, deciding ‘It’s more than I thought and I don’t have time to do it,’” Meersman said. “So they can then remove themselves from it.”

In that case, the space would again become available for adoption by another group or individual.

Groups and individuals can participate in the program, and can either adopt or sponsor a park, trail or space noted above. Those who choose to adopt will be performing the cleanup work themselves.

They will be asked to visit their adopted area at least once a month, with Meersman noting a typical day of volunteering runs two to four hours.

Volunteers will pick up litter and report or remove graffiti; sweep courts and pathways; pull weeds and rake leaves; and prune and care for trees and shrubs, as well as perform trail maintenance and report park hazards.

“This is actually a really great way to involve community members in using and keeping parks clean,” said City Manager Ron Foggin. “Again, we expanded that to things like trails as well. We’re really excited to have this come forward.”

While the city will always provide trash bags for projects, in addition to taking care of trash removal and transportation of larger objects, volunteers will need to bring most of the necessary materials from home.

That includes gloves, litter sticks, gardening tools, brooms, water hoses and safety equipment such as glasses, face masks and first aid kits.

For those short on time, donations to the program, in addition to sponsorships, will be accepted. Information about how to do so can be obtained by contacting city Finance Director Tina Moline at 928-753-8120 or tmoline@cityofkingman.gov.

Individuals or groups interested in volunteering should take the following steps to get started.

A group leader must be assigned, at which time the Adoption Proposal and Agreement will need to be downloaded from the city’s website. Meersman explained that agreement outlines the area to be adopted by the group or individual. However, the proposal and agreement documents are still in the hands of the IT department and are not yet available.

“They’re working on an application that will be online,” Meersman said. “That should be up and running in the very near future.”

Once the city receives the form and an agreement is reached, a Parks liaison will be in contact with the group leader. From there, an official start date and volunteer requirements will be announced.

“We’re excited,” Meersman said. “We’re thinking it’s going to be a great program that gives people the opportunity to give back. We’re really looking forward to it.”