Health Director: ICU beds filling up in Mohave County hospitals

KINGMAN – There is an increase in the use of Intensive Care Unit beds in hospitals across Mohave County, county Public Health Director Denise Burley told the county board of supervisors last week.

“It is concerning,” she said Thursday, June 11. “We are [also] seeing a fairly large increase in cases per day,” Burley reported.

The Arizona Department of Health Services estimates the current ICU bed availability in the state at 17%, but Burley said there are emergency plans in place to allow hospitals to add ICU beds in the event of a surge.

One potential consequence of more COVID-19 ICU patients is the cancellation of elective surgeries, Burley said.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 continued to press for providing to the public more information on testing resources.

Burley said that the Mohave County Department of Public Health is contacting independent testing providers encouraging them to register on the azdhs.gov state website, where Arizonans can find testing locations.

She said NextCare Urgent Care in Lake Havasu City is one of several independent testing options in the county.

MCDPH is planning to increase testing in the county, but the capability is still limited. The most recent recommendation is to test individuals with COVID=19 symptoms, plus close contacts of positive cases.