Miner Editorial | Restart the arts, but carefully

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: June 13, 2020 4:17 p.m.

It got kind of quiet around here during the first three months of the coronavirus pandemic.

We kept the grocery stores and the drive-thru restaurants humming, and kept the gun store clerks and the Rants and Raves editor busy, but otherwise there wasn’t much to do.

The entire slate of spring events and sports was postponed or canceled. Here at the paper we discontinued our community calendar listings because news was so slim on the Arts and Features beat.

The first sign of life was on Memorial Day, when the American Legion and the Marine Corps League held ceremonies honoring those who died fighting for their country. Then came some protests which attracted small crowds to Locomotive Park.

Now arts organizations are cautiously shifting into drive. There’s a concert today at Metcalfe Park as Sounds of Kingman makes a comeback. The Beale Street Theater will also return to the stage. You can read all about it on page 2 of today’s paper.

And the word is that, while the Route 66 Street Drags have been canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, planning is underway for other big local events including the July 4 celebration and the Mohave County Fair.

It’s nice to note that all of the organizations that have announced or held events have called for social distancing. To date events have been limited to outdoor venues, which are safer. A few groups even made masks available.

Coronavirus cases are rising in Arizona and Mohave County, and if we want the fun to continue, we need to be careful while reopening, and listen to sound advice. Otherwise, it could get very quiet again.

