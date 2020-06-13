Mohave County health officials: Contact tracing explained

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health decided to explain to the board of supervisors and the public how they proceed with COVID-19 contact tracing and why it is so time-consuming.

In a presentation on Thursday, June 11, MCDPH’s temporary epidemiologist Mary Schumacher estimated that, since the beginning of the pandemic, the department has interviewed and put into quarantine over 500 confirmed cases.

Counting an average of three contacts per case, she said, that adds another 1,500 people to contact to the equation.

All those people are being handled by a team of five investigators, who question each patient and contact in detail, assist them with their quarantine dilemmas and check up on them for symptoms until the investigation is over.



“We check with them at least six times,” Schumacher said. “That’s 12,000 check-ins for symptoms and quarantine adherence.”

“That’s a lot of contacts,” Supervisor Jean Bishop said. “I can see why you are so busy.”

“It’s becoming more and more unwieldy as we go,” Schumacher said.

She said last week the county had around 100 new cases. A lot of them are coming from the community, not from long-term facilities, Schumacher said. “It is concerning.”

MCDPH shared some information about the quarantine timelines, too.

After identifying a case, the investigators check who else lives in the patient’s household.

They gather names and dates of birth and enter those people into the system, Schumacher said. Some families have to stay inside – “no one goes in and no one goes out” – for 24 days due to the long incubation of the virus.

Schumacher said the contact tracing is a growing project and even with an app popular among younger contacts that offloads some “check-in” time from nurses, more resources will be needed.

She also emphasized that contact tracing is “the second-best strategy.”

“The best one is to prevent cases in the first place,” Schumacher said.

The opening of the economy requires social distancing and masks, she said, noting she is all for the reopening but that shouldn’t mean “free for all again” and doing “pretty much what we want.”

“There seems to be a lack of interest in social distancing and mask-wearing,” Bishop agreed. She said she appreciates Public Health attempting to reinforce the message.

“The pandemic is still a fact,” Schumacher said.