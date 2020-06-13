Obituary | Nadene Lynn Gurrola

On June 5, 2020, the world lost a loving, tough but tender soul as our sweet Nadene went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Nadene was born on March 24, 1952 in Glendale, California to Clifford and Alice (Dorene) Dennis. She lived in both California and Arizona, and lived in Kingman for over 15 years where she met her darling and dear friend, Ben.

Nadene enjoyed a good meal with family, a trip to the casino and a good game of Scrabble or Words with friends. She loved her friends and family fiercely and would go every extra mile to ensure that they were happy.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her beloved Aunt; Dot and her son, Johnny. She leaves behind two brothers, Roy of Creighton, Nebraska and Lee and his wife Tina of Santa Clarita, California; three children, Tiffany and her husband Wes of Billings, Missouri, Rodrigo of Phoenix, Arizona and Victoria and her husband Ryan of Tucson, Arizona. Nadene also leaves behind many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all of whom held a special place in her heart.

Though we mourn and miss her dearly here on Earth, we know she was welcomed into Heavens Gates with loving arms by her mother, whom she missed terribly throughout the years. She will be missed!