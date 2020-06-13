Obituary | Nadene Lynn Gurrola
On June 5, 2020, the world lost a loving, tough but tender soul as our sweet Nadene went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Nadene was born on March 24, 1952 in Glendale, California to Clifford and Alice (Dorene) Dennis. She lived in both California and Arizona, and lived in Kingman for over 15 years where she met her darling and dear friend, Ben.
Nadene enjoyed a good meal with family, a trip to the casino and a good game of Scrabble or Words with friends. She loved her friends and family fiercely and would go every extra mile to ensure that they were happy.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her beloved Aunt; Dot and her son, Johnny. She leaves behind two brothers, Roy of Creighton, Nebraska and Lee and his wife Tina of Santa Clarita, California; three children, Tiffany and her husband Wes of Billings, Missouri, Rodrigo of Phoenix, Arizona and Victoria and her husband Ryan of Tucson, Arizona. Nadene also leaves behind many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all of whom held a special place in her heart.
Though we mourn and miss her dearly here on Earth, we know she was welcomed into Heavens Gates with loving arms by her mother, whom she missed terribly throughout the years. She will be missed!
- Bullhead bearing brunt of virus
- Mohave County health director says ‘community spread’ responsible for virus surge
- Deadly day: 6 deaths, 33 COVID-19 cases logged Friday, June 5
- Mohave County announced 27 new COVID-19 cases
- New Golden Valley firm to make hand sanitizer
- Organizers: ‘Love, support and courage’ define 3 days of Kingman Black Lives Matter protests
- National Guard called to Kingman
- Former State Rep. Doris Goodale of Kingman dies at age 71
- Las Vegas man drowns in Lake Havasu
- Mohave County Supervisors question county health director about COVID-19 procedures
- Bullhead bearing brunt of virus
- National Guard called to Kingman
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- Kingman to join in nationwide protests
- Mohave County health director says ‘community spread’ responsible for virus surge
- Christopher Pimienta found, on his way home
- 2 more Kingman area residents die from COVID-19
- New Mohave County COVID-19 cases tapering off
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: