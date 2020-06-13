Obituary | Robert Barkhurst

Robert (Bob) Eugene Barkhurst was born in 1929 in Edinburg, Illinois. He was the youngest son of Daniel and Marie Barkhurst. He passed away peacefully on Friday May 8, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and received an honorable discharge.

After the Army, he worked for Bethlehem Steel in Tioga, North Dakota. He met his wife Joan Barkhurst from Newcastle, Wyoming on a double date with Joan’s best friend; Lois Ann.



They married on Sept. 3, 1956 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Newcastle, Wyoming. They resided in Tioga, North Dakota until moving to Kingman, Arizona in the fall of 1962. They sold everything in North Dakota, bought a little white bubble travel trailer and moved with their young children. They camped in their travel trailer in the Lost Basin Area northwest of Kingman towards Lake Mead before deciding to settle in Kingman and have been residents ever since.

Robert (Bob) first worked for the Duvall Copper Mine west of Kingman and then for Ford Motor Company Proving Ground in Yucca, Arizona. He had a long career with Ford and retired in 1987. He and Joan then spent 25-plus years in their RV traveling. They both were rock hounds and loved looking in the fields and desert for jade, garnets, opals and fire agate, but mostly gold. They traveled year-round in their RV, spending the summers in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, California and Nevada, and their winters in Arizona.



Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years Joan of Arizona, his three sons Mark Barkhurst (Jerri – deceased) of Denver, Colorado, Daniel Barkhurst of Kingman, Arizona, and Michael Barkhurst; and his two daughters, Jane Himes (Curtis) of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Susan of Arizona. Bob has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandchildren of Daniel are Brandon, Steven, Nicole and Trenton. There are four great-grandchildren. Grandchildren of Susan are Clayton from Wisconsin and Olivia from Arizona. Grandchildren of Jane are Elissa and Thomson from New Mexico.

After a small family service at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, Bob was laid to rest on Saturday, May 16 at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Arizona.

Bob was very proud of being a member of the Mohave County Sheriffs Jeep Posse/Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations in memory of his name can be made to this organization.