Shakespeare returns to Kingman

KINGMAN – “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged,” Beale Street Theater’s spring show that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return to Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, June 25-26.

The play by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield is directed by Bob Blake. The Theater wrote in a news release that the show is a satirical summary of every Shakespeare work, including Hamlet and Romeo and Juliet.

“The show will be performed on the stage at Metcalfe Park with a minimal set designed specifically to be portable to and from the venue,” the theater wrote. “The costumes are ridiculous and colorful, with one actor dressed as a woman in the true spirit of The Bard’s era. One of the three actors will be traveling back from his home in Minnesota to finish the show for Kingman.”

Black Bridge Brewery will sell Shakespeare-themed beer during the event in support of the theater. Others can donate at https://www.bealestreettheater.com/donate/.

The theater noted it is taking “great care” to minimize risks associated with COVID-19. “Performing in the park will give the audience an open-air venue for social distancing,” the theater wrote. “The theater also recommends that audience members bring their own chairs to minimize any cross-contaminations of the virus. Among these precautions, the theater is taking many others to ensure safety of volunteers and audiences alike.”

Tickets cost $12 at www.bealestreettheater.com/tickets/ or at the show.

“During these unstable times, Beale Street Theater greatly appreciates the support the community shows towards local businesses and non-profit organizations,” Beale Street Theater continued.

Information provided by Beale Street Theater