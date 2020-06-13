OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 13
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Shakespeare returns to Kingman

The Beale Street Theater will present “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged,” at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, June 25-26 in Metcalfe Park. (Miner file photo)

The Beale Street Theater will present “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged,” at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, June 25-26 in Metcalfe Park. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 13, 2020 4:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged,” Beale Street Theater’s spring show that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return to Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, June 25-26.

The play by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield is directed by Bob Blake. The Theater wrote in a news release that the show is a satirical summary of every Shakespeare work, including Hamlet and Romeo and Juliet.

“The show will be performed on the stage at Metcalfe Park with a minimal set designed specifically to be portable to and from the venue,” the theater wrote. “The costumes are ridiculous and colorful, with one actor dressed as a woman in the true spirit of The Bard’s era. One of the three actors will be traveling back from his home in Minnesota to finish the show for Kingman.”

Black Bridge Brewery will sell Shakespeare-themed beer during the event in support of the theater. Others can donate at https://www.bealestreettheater.com/donate/.

The theater noted it is taking “great care” to minimize risks associated with COVID-19. “Performing in the park will give the audience an open-air venue for social distancing,” the theater wrote. “The theater also recommends that audience members bring their own chairs to minimize any cross-contaminations of the virus. Among these precautions, the theater is taking many others to ensure safety of volunteers and audiences alike.”

Tickets cost $12 at www.bealestreettheater.com/tickets/ or at the show.

“During these unstable times, Beale Street Theater greatly appreciates the support the community shows towards local businesses and non-profit organizations,” Beale Street Theater continued.

Information provided by Beale Street Theater

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Staging a Comeback: Kingman arts community grinds back into gear
Kingman's Beale Street Theater offers Shakespeare with a twist March 14 and March 21
Come see 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),' March 14 and 21
Kingman brewery offers special brews, Beale Street Theater preview
Auditions slated in Kingman for Beale Street Theater’s spring play
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State