Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 15
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Mohave County logs just 1 new COVID-19 case on Saturday, June 13

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: June 14, 2020 2:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – Things were pretty quiet on the COVID-19 front on Saturday, June 13, as the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported just one new confirmed case in the county.

The new case is an adult age 50-59 in the Kingman service area. The patient is in isolation and recovering at home, and the case is linked to another known case.

It was a welcome change from the previous four days – Tuesday, June 9 through Friday, June 12 – when the county logged 73 new cases and eight deaths.

There have now been 583 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths from complications of the virus in the county since the first case was logged on March 24. Kingman’s case count increased to 248 with 38 deaths, both highs for the county. Bullhead City has experienced 210 cases and 16 deaths; Lake Havasu City has had 115 cases and 10 deaths; and the communities in the Arizona Strip have logged 10 cases.

County health officials said that through Monday, June 8, 185 county residents have recovered from the disease.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 8,239 county residents have been tested for the virus. About one-fourth of those tests were serology tests, which only show if a person has had the virus in the past.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting on Sunday, June 14 that another 1,233 new cases had been confirmed, raising the number of cases in Arizona to 35,691 with 1,186 deaths. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting about 2.1 million cases and more than 115,000 tests.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials advise wearing a mask when going out in public to protect others, and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

