Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 15
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Mohave County records 30 new coronavirus cases

Originally Published: June 15, 2020 11:18 a.m.

KINGMAN - After logging just one new COVID-19 case the previous day, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced 30 new cases and one death in the county on Sunday, June 14.

The deceased is an adult age 60-69 from the Kingman service area, which saw nine new COVID-19 cases, including three involving individuals under age 30. The county said in a news release that seven of the nine new patients are recovering at home, while two are hospitalized.

Mohave County has now experienced 613 cases and 65 deaths, with Kingman leading the county with 257 cases and 39 deaths. Bullhead City has had 229 cases and 16 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has had 117 cases and 10 deaths. There have been 10 cases logged in the Arizona Stip.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 8,388 county residents have been tested for the virus. County health officials said 185 county residents had recovered as of Monday, June 8.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 1,014 new cases on Monday, June 15, running the case count to 36,705 with 1,194 deaths as Arizona experiences a spike in cases. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 2.1 million cases and 115,706 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials advise wearing a mask when going out in public to protect others, and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

