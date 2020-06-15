Windy weather in forecast for Kingman
KINGMAN – A red flag fire warning is in effect for the Kingman area through 8 p.m. today, Monday, June 15, according to the National Weather Service.
High winds, low humidity and dry vegetation have created conditions that make it likely that wildfires will quickly spread.
The forecast is calling for south-southwest winds of about 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph through this afternoon.
Windy conditions are also forecast for Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14. Tuesday’s forecast calls for south-southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 36 mph. Wednesday’s forecast is for south-southwest winds of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
High temperatures are forecast in the low- to mid-90s through the week, with low temperatures in the mid-60s.
