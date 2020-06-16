Classes reopen at Kingman adult center
KINGMAN – The Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Community Center, 1776 Airway Ave., officially reopened on June 1.
The center in a news release noted that safety is the priority with its reopening, and that more classes would be added to the event calendar as time and circumstances allow.
For the time being, six classes are being offered. The first is Cardio Warm Up, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Then there’s the 6 p.m. line dance slated for Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
A Painting and Crafts class is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a 1 p.m. Beading class that same day. Nine a.m. on Thursday sees a Sewing class offered, and then a 1 p.m. coloring class.
Information provided by the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Community Center
