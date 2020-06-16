COVID Fatigue: Mohave County health department seeks more resources

KINGMAN – Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley is hoping to hire more help to assist with tracking an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county. She told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, June 15 that there is a steady increase of COVID-19 cases in Bullhead City and a relative stabilization in Kingman and Lake Havasu City.

“We are looking how to scale up our resources,” Burley said. “The cases are coming up very quickly and it’s very difficult for us to stay on top of those investigations.”

The work load is growing, the pressure to speed the investigation process up continues, and the small team of 10 conducting the COVID response in the county is not able to keep up.

“Quite honestly, our staff are getting tired,” Burley said.

Fortunately, some funding is coming down the pipe, Burley said, referring to both the federal CARES Act resources and money to be received directly through the Arizona Department of Health Services for the COVID-19 response.

“We will be putting [together] several proposals to address our needs,” Burley said. “Those proposals include increasing our interviewing and contact tracing capacity.”

MCDPH might at some point look into hiring more temporary nurses to conduct interviews, investigations and monitoring.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, who was chairing the meeting in the absence of Chairwoman Jean Bishop, asked Burley to come up with the full number of full time and part time staff involved in the COVID response so that the county can estimate how many more people it needs.

Burley also mentioned a possibility of having nurses on call in case of a breakout to provide testing on a larger level, for example at a long-term care facility.

“In addition, we recognize that they are some challenges around testing,” Burley said.

There are private providers and urgent care facilities in all three Mohave County big communities that test for COVID, Burley said, but the demand is greater than the availability.



“We learn in bits and pieces,” Burley said. “We contacted all the providers and we got responses from some.”

MCDPH is looking carefully at the reopening Clark County Nevada. With Laughlin and Las Vegas open, Mohave County can experience an influx of people and potentially, an increase of cases.

The board agreed on continuing on meeting once a month for next three months, until COVID slows down, Johnson said.

He also inquired how many county COVID death were related to an underlying medical condition. Burley was not able to give a number, but said she believes it is the majority.

She once again turned to the supervisors addressing the need to spread the message further: People should be wearing face masks or otherwise cover their mouth and nose in public.

Not that this is “fix-all,” Burley warned. Social distancing, washing hand and staying home when sick are also necessary precautions to slow the spread of the virus.